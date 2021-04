Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 04:08 Hits: 5

North Korea will not join the Tokyo Olympics this year due to coronavirus concerns, the country's sports ministry said on Tuesday, dashing South Korean hopes the Games could be a catalyst to revive stalled peace talks.

