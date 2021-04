Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 02:01 Hits: 9

Taiwan's transport minister said on Sunday he would step down after he and the manager of a construction site whose truck slid onto rail tracks causing a catastrophic train crash accepted responsibility for the disaster.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210405-taiwan-s-transport-minister-to-step-down-following-catastrophic-train-crash