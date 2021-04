Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 08:03 Hits: 11

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (Apr 5) everyone in England will be able to take a COVID-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate. Johnson, who is expected to confirm plans to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-boris-johnson-mass-covid-19-testing-programme-reopening-14560086