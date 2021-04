Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 07:04 Hits: 7

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Monday began an appeal against his conviction on corruption charges and 12-year jail term linked to the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210405-malaysian-ex-pm-najib-starts-appeal-over-conviction-in-1mdb-scandal