Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 21:54 Hits: 3

The double-decker ferry packed with passengers capsized after being hit by a cargo vessel from the rear. Rescue workers were searching for survivors late into the night.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bangladesh-several-dead-dozens-missing-after-ferry-sinks/a-57100496?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf