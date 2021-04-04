'I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese': Mike Huckabee tweets disgusting ignorance

Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 15:30 Hits: 7

Former Arkansas governor and Baptist minister Mike Huckabee chose Easter weekend to sink to unimaginable lows practically spitting in the face of Asian American communities, apparently because Republicans lost a presidential election. Democrats argue that the loss coupled with twin losses in Senate runoff elections in Georgia triggered more restrictive voting laws throughout the country and especially in the Peach State, where a recently passed law makes it illegal to give water and food to voters standing in line to cast ballots. Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey spoke out against the law and Major League Baseball vowed to move its 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of the law.

Applying the usual nonsensical GOP logic, Huckabee decided those moves were somehow connected to an outpouring of support for Asian Americans following a spike in racist and violent acts against the community. “I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese,” he tweeted sarcastically on Saturday. “Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values’ and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?”

But you'll still be Mike Huckabee. That's your cross to bear. https://t.co/D2jIzF2yGz April 3, 2021

The tweet earned Huckabee well-earned criticism on social media. Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted on Saturday: "Hey Mike Huckabee, I asked around and Coke likes me, Delta agrees with my values, I wear Nikes and my hometown Dodgers won the World Series. But it’s not because of my ethnicity. It’s because I’m not a sh*thead like you who is adding fuel to anti-Asian hate. #StopAAPIHate" Comedian John Fugelsang tweeted: "Yes except for the part where racist Mike Huckabee fans accuse you of spreading a virus."

I reported Mike Huckabee’s racist tweet to twitter. Please do the same. pic.twitter.com/kQMm2LMJsN April 4, 2021

Democrat Jake Lobin tweeted: "I can't believe Mike Huckabee's job has been to actually govern people. Holy shit." Author and unitarian pastor John Pavlovitz tweeted: “Mike Huckabee motivated me to do this work. The day of the Sandy Hook shooting he inexplicably used the murder of children to spread a cancerous religion. It made me realize as a pastor that I needed to explicitly oppose monsters like him who bastardize my faith tradition.”

“He and his party are antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and adversarial to diverse humanity,” Pavlovitz added in another tweet. “Good people can simply not allow them to steer this nation into the abyss—and we won’t.”

Black corporate leaders have advocated for other corporations to take a stand against the restrictive new Georgia law, The New York Times reported. “There is no middle ground here,” former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault said. “You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote.” His remarks followed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to sign into law a bill state Republicans rushed through the legislature in the final hour, slithering just outside of the public eye after earlier criticism for similarly restrictive voting bills.

With only eight days left in the state legislative session, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein tweeted that the Georgia House adopted the measure on a party-line vote working to “restrict drop boxes, require voter ID for mail-in ballots and gives the Republican-controlled Legislature more authority over local elections officials." The state Senate followed suit.

Merck pharmaceutical company CEO Kenneth Frazier told The New York Times he and other executives began emailing and texting each other following the passage of Georgia's law. Their goal is to stop other restrictive voting bills from passing across the country. “As African-American business executives, we don’t have the luxury of being bystanders to injustice,” Frazier said. “We don’t have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines when these kinds of injustices are happening all around us.”

