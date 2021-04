Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 11:38 Hits: 4

Millions around the world celebrated a second Easter under coronavirus restrictions. Pope Francis marked the occasion with Italy under a strict lockdown. Read DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/christians-mark-second-easter-under-covid-lockdown/a-57097239?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf