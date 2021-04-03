The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

GOP slammed for demanding Capitol fencing removed after latest deadly attack

Category: World Hits: 4

GOP slammed for demanding Capitol fencing removed after latest deadly attack

Republicans are being highly-criticized for spending the past several months demanding the security measures enacted after the January 6 insurrection, including additional fencing, be removed – claiming there is no longer any danger or threat.

Friday afternoon a man rammed his car into a Capitol Hill barricade, exited and began slashing or stabbing at two Capitol Hill police officers, killing one of them. That suspect was shot and died. The other officer is reportedly in critical condition.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was among the most vocal:

Some of the fencing was removed last week.

Here's how some are responding after today's deadly attack:

image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/capitol-attack/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version