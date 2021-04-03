Netherlands Halts Vaccination With Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 19:22 Hits: 4

The Netherlands' Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced a temporary suspension on the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for people below 60 years of age.

At least five cases of serious adverse effects in women between 25 and 65 years of age, one of whom died, were reported in the country.

The decision comes days after the German government also decided to halt inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccines over concerns of "unusual blood clots" in some patients.

The Netherlands has applied this vaccine to people between 60 and 64 years of age, health personnel, and people with Down's syndrome or morbid obesity.

It is the second occasion that Dutch health authorities halt AstraZeneca vaccine use after a two-week suspension approved last month.

Recently, the European Medicines Agency authorized a new name (Vaxzevria) after AstraZeneca applied for the change. The agency maintains that the vaccine is "effective and safe" but does not rule out isolated risks.

"The key question is whether the problems observed in these people are due to conditions before, or after, the vaccine. Until then, it is best to press the caution button," De Jonge stressed.

