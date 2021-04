Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 08:04 Hits: 6

Coronavirus cases are rising exponentially in Germany and pandemic control measures are in disarray. The smugness felt a year ago by some immigrants here is very much a thing of the past, writes DW's Elliot Douglas.

