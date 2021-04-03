Iran Rules Out US Claim of Step-by-Step Lifting of Sanctions

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 21:25 Hits: 4

"As has been clearly stated many times, no step-by-step plan is being considered," Khatibzadeh told Press TV.

“The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the lifting of all US sanctions, whether those which Trump reimposed after withdrawing from the JCPOA or those which he initiated, as well as sanctions imposed under any other heading," he said.

His remarks came in response to claims made by US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter about a planned meeting by representatives of Iran and other countries in Vienna Tuesday to discuss the troubled 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran began a series of "remedial measures" in response to the US decision to reimpose of sanctions. These include the resumption of Uranium enrichment at Iran's nuclear facilities.

"It's sadly ironic that the State Dept is now calling on Iran to abide by the very deal the Trump administration abandoned."@POTUS, 2019



Your admin follows Trump's footsteps while trying to use his unlawful sanctions as "leverage".



Nasty habits die hard. Time to kick this one. pic.twitter.com/PIhN1YwT3e March 30, 2021

The US spokesperson said Friday that the discussion would focus on “the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance with the terms of the JCPOA,” the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In the talks, American officials would be down the hall while British, German, French, Chinese and Russian officials meet with Iran, she said.

In a tweet on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the aim of the Vienna session would be to “rapidly finalise sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures".

Zarif and other officials have also rejected any direct talks between Iran and the US. Teheran would open negotiations with the other powers part of the nuclear agreement instead.

