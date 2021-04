Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 03:13 Hits: 5

Leaked data from 533 million Facebook users across the world was posted online. Information security experts believe the leaked information will be used for cybercrimes by bad actors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/facebook-data-on-millions-of-user-accounts-leaked-online-in-latest-breach/a-57095637?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf