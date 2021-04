Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

Ten of Myanmar's major rebel groups threw their support behind the country's anti-coup movement Saturday, fanning fears that a broader conflict could erupt in a country long plagued by fighting between the military and the ethnic armies.

