Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021

France’s extension of a light Covid-19 lockdown from 19 areas to all of the mainland and the Mediterranean island Corsica came into effect on Sunday. It will last at least four weeks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210404-france-enters-four-week-covid-19-light-lockdown