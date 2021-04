Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 07:23 Hits: 4

Real Sociedad beat local rivals Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in the rescheduled 2020 Copa del Rey final on Saturday to get their hands on a major trophy for the first time since 1987.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210404-real-sociedad-edge-athletic-bilbao-1-0-to-win-spain-s-copa-del-rey