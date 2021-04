Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 18:26 Hits: 7

Bayern Munich opened a near-insurmountable seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with victory in Leipzig, courtesy of a solitary Leon Goretzka goal. Bayern were without Robert Lewandowski, but it didn’t matter.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-leon-goretzka-sends-bayern-munich-clear-at-the-top/a-57086874?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf