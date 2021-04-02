Syria and Iraq Cooperate To Promote Refugee Return

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 22:11 Hits: 1

The Foreign Minister made the remarks during talks in Damascus with the Minister of Migration and Displaced Peoples in Iraq, Evan Faeq Gabro, referring to ongoing cooperation for the return of displaced Syrians.

Mekdad denounced that some Western countries politicize the issue and impose sanctions, in addition to dissuading refugees from returning to their homes and continuing to use their suffering as a blackmail letter and ongoing pressure against Syria.

"The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is currently providing shelter to 240,000 Syrian refugees. Most of these are women and children." – @RayberAhmedhttps://t.co/mt3lK7HoUc March 31, 2021

Faeq Gabro, in turn, expressed her country's interest in cooperating with Damascus to facilitate the voluntary return of Iraqis in Syria and Syrians in Iraq, as well as simplify all related procedures.

According to a press release from the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Arab nations agreed to make every effort to encourage the refugees' return to their respective countries.

