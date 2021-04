Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 22:33 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: A motorist rammed a vehicle into US Capitol police on Friday (Apr 2) and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not immediately appear to be terrorism-related. Police responded by ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-capitol-officers-dead-injured-after-vehicle-attack-14546706