Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 16:29 Hits: 2

Whether it’s Georgia’s new voting law or labor abuses in China, a growing number of companies are now willing to speak out on politically controversial social issues – a move spurred by a growing market of young, socially engaged consumers.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0402/Millennials-and-Gen-Z-spur-more-companies-to-engage-politically?icid=rss