Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 05:00 Hits: 5

President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration's more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210403-biden-lifts-us-sanctions-on-icc-officials-imposed-by-trump