Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 09:25 Hits: 7

Doctors in the Paris region have warned that surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm intensive care units, forcing them to make decisions about who to treat. FRANCE 24 reports from an emergency room in the capital’s hard-hit northern suburbs, where staff are confident they will weather the storm.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210403-more-beds-fewer-doctors-hospital-in-paris-suburb-battles-third-wave-of-covid-19