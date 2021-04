Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 09:36 Hits: 7

Myanmar security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protests on Saturday killing four people, a protester and media said, as the military reinforced its bid to end dissent with arrest warrants for online critics and internet blocks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210403-several-killed-in-fresh-myanmar-protests-as-junta-represses-online-dissent