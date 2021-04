Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 23:21 Hits: 5

The United States said Friday it would lift sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump's administration on the top prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, calling for a more cooperative relationship.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-lifts-trump-sanctions-icc-hague-prosecutor-seeks-cooperation-14547394