Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021

During the COVID-19 pandemic, governments have embraced travel restrictions as a means of containing — or keeping out — the virus. But this is a blunt instrument — and, in most cases, not a particularly effective one.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/podcasts/outtakes-do-travel-bans-work