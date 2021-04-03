The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Train Crash Kills at Least 51 People in Taiwan

Train Crash Kills at Least 51 People in Taiwan

At least 51 people died after a train derailment on Friday in Taiwan, as authorities reported that it was the country's deadliest train crash in decades.

The 408 Taroko Express collided inside of a tunnel on its way to the southern region of Taitung. The passengers were trapped for hours as rescue teams tried to access the train.

According to the latest reports, 160 people were injured, and 51 died, including the train's driver and a six-year-old girl. The Transport Ministry that 40 bodies have to be identified still and updated that a French national also passed away.

The authorities are still investigating the causes of the crash. Still, the police indicated that the maintenance vehicle parked incorrectly above the tracks slipped down and collided with the train's back carriages.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Train-Crash-Kills-at-Least-51-People-in-Taiwan-20210402-0024.html

