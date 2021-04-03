Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 01:44 Hits: 5

At least 51 people died after a train derailment on Friday in Taiwan, as authorities reported that it was the country's deadliest train crash in decades.

The 408 Taroko Express collided inside of a tunnel on its way to the southern region of Taitung. The passengers were trapped for hours as rescue teams tried to access the train.

Latest: 51 dead and ~160 injured, the deadliest train crash in Taiwan in decades. Investigation ongoing but initial reports indicated train collided w/a truck that had rolled down a slope near the entrance of the tunnel after being improperly parked. https://t.co/LNUtpDRJAc April 2, 2021

According to the latest reports, 160 people were injured, and 51 died, including the train's driver and a six-year-old girl. The Transport Ministry that 40 bodies have to be identified still and updated that a French national also passed away.

The authorities are still investigating the causes of the crash. Still, the police indicated that the maintenance vehicle parked incorrectly above the tracks slipped down and collided with the train's back carriages.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying qualified as regrettable the behavior of U.S. officials on the Taiwan issue, imposing sanctions on them and stressing that the U.S. mus immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs. pic.twitter.com/iZMeXjp6iE January 18, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Train-Crash-Kills-at-Least-51-People-in-Taiwan-20210402-0024.html