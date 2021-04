Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 01:23 Hits: 5

President Joe Biden has repealed sanctions on top officials of the Hague-based court imposed by Donald Trump. The move is in line with bringing the US back into the multilateral fold under the new administation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-lifts-trump-sanctions-on-international-criminal-court-officials/a-57089520?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf