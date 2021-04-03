News Roundup: Florida floodgaetz open; GOP war on LGBTQ kids, immigrant kids, yoga kids?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 2

A lot of news comes down the pipe during a Friday, even in a post-incompetent administration. Much of this news is positive as our competent administration works to help hundreds of millions of Americans adversely affected by the previous administration. Some of this news is negative as the Republican Party’s lack of popular policy ideas means their entire identity is based on the belief that we should not be a democracy.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Watchdog seeks documents between former unlawfully appointed DHS official and ICE union

Another legal challenge to Obamacare shows how dangerous the Trump Supreme Court is

Key provisions of Democrats' voting rights bill garner strong majority support with room to grow

Republicans are pushing not one, but two anti-LGBTQ bills in Montana

Citing fear of Hindu indoctrination, Alabama GOP block efforts to lift 28-year-old yoga ban

Clinics for Black and brown mothers risk closure with New York's new 'money-saving' budget plan

From the community:

FOX News is Refusing to Air the Chauvin Murder Trial and This Video Shows Why

Family Feud: Siblings of Arizona GOP Rep. Gosar Call Him Out For Instigating Insurrection In Video Ad

Autograph-Hunting in the Age of the New York Giants, New York Yankees, and Brooklyn Dodgers

