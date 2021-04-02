Native women are missing or murdered at horrifyingly high rates. Deb Haaland is taking action

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 14:40 Hits: 4

Historically, the job of the Department of the Interior “was to either assimilate or exterminate Native Americans,” Secretary Deb Haaland told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell in her first television interview as a Cabinet member. That history makes Haaland’s role especially significant—a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, she is the first Indigenous member of a presidential Cabinet ever. And the significance is already being felt as Haaland announced the formation of a unit dedicated to investigating missing and murdered American Indian people.

“Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades. Far too often, murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and unaddressed, leaving families and communities devastated,” Haaland said in a statement. “The new MMU unit will provide the resources and leadership to prioritize these cases and coordinate resources to hold people accountable, keep our communities safe, and provide closure for families.”

The new unit expands on the 2019 establishment of a federal task force on the issue, which is a pressing one. “The U.S Department of Justice found that American Indian women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average,” according to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, which cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that “Homicide is the 3rd leading cause of death among 10-24 years of age and the fifth leading cause of death for American Indian and Alaska Native women between 25 and 34 years of age.”

In 2018, a multipart Associated Press investigation found that while American Indian women are 0.3% of the population, they made up 0.7% of open missing person cases. In Montana, Native people make up 7% of the population—and 25% of reported missing person cases.

Native women live with that fear every day, as this example shows:

When a woman's car broke down, she decided to walk. But first, she left this note in her car. This is the horrifying reality Indigenous people in America face, as they go missing and are killed at disproportionately high rates. She is safe, and her dad found the note. #MMIW#MMIPpic.twitter.com/ZqNyrtsT21 April 1, 2021

The new Missing and Murdered Unit will “enable the Department to expand its collaborative efforts with other agencies, such as working to enhance the DOJ’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), and developing strategic partnerships with additional stakeholders such as the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Units (BAU’s), the FBI Forensic Laboratory, the US Marshals Missing Child Unit (MCU) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” according to the Interior Department statement announcing its formation.

”Whether it’s a missing family member or a homicide investigation, these efforts will be all hands-on deck,” Haaland said in the statement. “We are fully committed to assisting Tribal communities with these investigations, and the MMU will leverage every resource available to be a force-multiplier in preventing these cases from becoming cold case investigations.”

Under the leadership of Deb Haaland, these promises simply carry added weight.

