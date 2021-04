Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 15:07 Hits: 3

The US and Iran on Friday said they would hold indirect talks in Vienna next week with European, Russian and Chinese partners in a bid to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, nearly three years after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal.

