France's 'burnout' clinic: Exhausted health workers seek respite from Covid front line

Published on Friday, 02 April 2021

After resorting to prescription drugs and alcohol to deal with exhaustion and emotional stress, Virginie, a care assistant at a psychiatric nursing home, finally sought help. She came to Le Gouz, a clinic in eastern France dedicated to treating healthcare workers, many of whom say they are suffering from burnout and other mental health problems as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

