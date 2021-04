Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 18:00 Hits: 2

Two police officers were injured near the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Friday after being rammed by a vehicle whose driver was subsequently arrested, police said. The area around the Capitol and congressionaloffice buildings is under a lockdown while law enforcement authorities investigate the incident.

