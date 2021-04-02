The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Driver rams barricade outside Capitol, two police officers critically injured

On Friday afternoon, an unidentified driver rammed a vehicle into the barricade north of the Capitol Building. Two members of the Capitol Police were injured and taken away on stretchers with some reports from the scene saying these injuries were “critical.”

Capitol Police report that the driver has been taken into custody. There were earlier reports of shots fired, possibly at the driver. Reports indicate that the driver was also injured and has been taken to the hospital, though it is unclear whether the driver was actually shot. The driver apparently got out of the car with a knife, and some reports indicate that the officers may have been cut or stabbed.

The incident generated a flurry of police activity on the Capitol grounds, which included dozens of officers swarming the location, a lockdown warning advising everyone in the Capitol complex to stay away from doors and windows, and a helicopter doing a touch-and-go landing on the grounds. 

Updates will be made as more information becomes available.

The scene outside the Capitol, where more law enforcement has shown up after a car crashed into a barrier on the Senate-side street entrance. pic.twitter.com/1R8ZjnXfVu

Friday, Apr 2, 2021 · 6:10:52 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

National Guard now deployed around the US Capitol after car rams barrier at least one person shot, two officers injured. @nbcwashingtonpic.twitter.com/DxYqkEuq7m

Friday, Apr 2, 2021 · 6:14:23 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

NBC’s Pete Williams also reports that the suspect is a male, was armed with a knife and cut one of the officers on the face. 

BREAKING: Pete Williams reports the suspect shot by Capitol Police is dead.

Friday, Apr 2, 2021 · 6:35:29 PM +00:00 · Laura Clawson

The Capitol Police, which haven’t held a single briefing about the January 6 Capitol attack, will hold a briefing at 2:45 PM ET.

Friday, Apr 2, 2021 · 6:45:56 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Congressman Ryan reporting something quite different than has been indicated by other sources.

That person is in custody and at a hospital. One of the officers has tragically passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with their family.

Friday, Apr 2, 2021 · 6:45:59 PM +00:00 · Laura Clawson

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman is holding a briefing, confirming that the suspect has died and adding that one of the two officers hit has succumbed to their injuries after being transported to the hospital.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6

????????A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe

This is happening just two weeks after Republican leadership in the Senate wrote to Capitol Police demanding that they justify the presence of the barricades. 

Friday, Apr 2, 2021 · 6:09:13 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Chopper overhead, closer image of the car pic.twitter.com/jm0br9NIm7

