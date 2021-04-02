What makes us happy? Exploring the science of happiness

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 09:19 Hits: 7

How happy do you think you are? What even is happiness? And how do you go about measuring it? Students at the University of Bristol in the southwest of England have taken a "science of happiness" course. Evidence suggests that the simple fact of taking the course actually improves the happiness levels of those who take part. We discuss the science of happiness with Professor Bruce Hood, Director of Bristol University's Cognitive Development Centre.

