The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

What makes us happy? Exploring the science of happiness

Category: World Hits: 7

What makes us happy? Exploring the science of happiness How happy do you think you are? What even is happiness? And how do you go about measuring it? Students at the University of Bristol in the southwest of England have taken a "science of happiness" course. Evidence suggests that the simple fact of taking the course actually improves the happiness levels of those who take part. We discuss the science of happiness with Professor Bruce Hood, Director of Bristol University's Cognitive Development Centre.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/perspective/20210402-what-makes-us-happy-exploring-the-science-of-happiness

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version