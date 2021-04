Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 07:54 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The date for the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia has been set for April 12, or 29th Syaaban 1442 in the Islamic calender. Read full story

