Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 07:01 Hits: 11

Most countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections. Global data indicates the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-far-from-over/a-53954594?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf