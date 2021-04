Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 05:42 Hits: 13

MASSACHUSETTS: The US drug regulator gave Moderna clearance to speed up output of its COVID-19 vaccine by letting it fill a single vial with up to 15 doses, with the United States banking on rapid immunisation to stem the spread of the deadly virus. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/moderna-gets-nod-to-speed-up-covid-19-vaccine-output-with-bigger-14543796