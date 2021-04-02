News Roundup: Infrastructure week; Georgia's corporate backlash; police knew U.S. Capitol was target

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

It's Infrastructure Week, at long last: After four years of Republican stonewalling and inaction, the Biden administration took less than three months to introduce $3 trillion plan to upgrade American roads, mass transit, water pipes, and other neglected public works. Georgia Republicans are under attack from the state's corporate giants. Meanwhile, investigations of January 6 insurrectionists continue.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Biden touts 'once-in-a generation investment in America' in his infrastructure plan unveiling

• By 2-to-1 margin, voters back $3 trillion infrastructure plan funded by taxes on rich, corporations

• Georgia faces blowback over racist voter suppression law

• Inspector general report shows Capitol Police knew 'Congress itself is the target on the 6th'

• Indictment looming for Jan. 6 role, Oath Keepers chief still spreads disinformation at the border

From the community:

• To The Anti-Vaxxers Out There

• WHOLE. NEW. BALLGAME. ACA enrollment is BACK & it's a #BFD now. Here's 10 key things to know:

