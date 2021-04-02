The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Infrastructure week; Georgia's corporate backlash; police knew U.S. Capitol was target

It's Infrastructure Week, at long last: After four years of Republican stonewalling and inaction, the Biden administration took less than three months to introduce $3 trillion plan to upgrade American roads, mass transit, water pipes, and other neglected public works. Georgia Republicans are under attack from the state's corporate giants. Meanwhile, investigations of January 6 insurrectionists continue.

Biden touts 'once-in-a generation investment in America' in his infrastructure plan unveiling

By 2-to-1 margin, voters back $3 trillion infrastructure plan funded by taxes on rich, corporations

Georgia faces blowback over racist voter suppression law

Inspector general report shows Capitol Police knew 'Congress itself is the target on the 6th'

Indictment looming for Jan. 6 role, Oath Keepers chief still spreads disinformation at the border

To The Anti-Vaxxers Out There

WHOLE. NEW. BALLGAME. ACA enrollment is BACK & it's a #BFD now. Here's 10 key things to know:

