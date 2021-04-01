The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Georgian Protesters Cause Famous Russian Journalist To Leave The Country

Category: World Hits: 9

Georgian Protesters Cause Famous Russian Journalist To Leave The Country Vladimir Pozner, a veteran TV journalist and commentator working for Russian state TV, cut short a visit to Georgia after his arrival sparked protests in Tbilisi on March 31. Pozner, accompanied by about 30 Russian journalists and celebrities was planning to celebrate his 87th birthday and stay in the country until April 3. His bus and hotel were pelted with eggs as angry crowds accused him of being a Kremlin propagandist. Russian troops have been stationed in the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia since a five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008. Georgia's opposition United National Movement criticized the government for allowing Pozner in the country. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili condemned the protest as “uncivilized” and falling short of what he called “Georgian standards.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgia-russia-pozner-tbilisi-visit-cut-short/31182006.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version