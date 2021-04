Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 15:46 Hits: 9

With Brazil's Covid-19 death toll soaring to record highs in recent days, some cemeteries are now holding funerals at night, with not enough time in the day to bury all the victims of the virus.

