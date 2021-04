Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 17:23 Hits: 11

PARIS (Reuters) - Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/02/iran-world-powers-to-hold-talks-on-april-2-to-discuss-us-return-to-nuclear-deal---statement