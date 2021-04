Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 16:32 Hits: 11

The United Kingdom reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the seven-day total to 320, a drop of 38.5per cent compared with the previous seven-day period, official data showed.

