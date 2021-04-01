By 2-to-1 margin, voters back $3 trillion infrastructure plan funded by taxes on rich, corporations

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:30 Hits: 9

A massive $3 trillion infrastructure package garners the support of 54% of voters in a hypothetical question when it is funded by tax increases on people making more than $400,000 along with raising the corporate tax rate. Such a plan is favored by a 2-to-1 margin over a second option in which improvements to the nation's infrastructure are made only ifthey can be funded without increasing taxes on $400,000 earners and corporations. Just 6% of voters said they didn't support making any improvements to the nation's infrastructure, and 13% were undecided.

But funding the plan through tax increases is key. The findings from a new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday show that registered voters are much more inclined to support a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan similar to the one unveiled Wednesday by the White House if it is funded by a tax increase on wealthy individuals and/or corporations.

In a separate query on how likely voters were to support a $3 trillion infrastructure plan if it was funded by tax increases on people making more than $400,000, 57% said they would be more likely to support it while 17% said less likely, and 26% said the tax would have no impact on their support.

The survey asked the same question gauging likelihood of support if the infrastructure plan was funded by raising the corporate tax rate and found 47% would be more likely to support it, 21% would be less likely, and 31% said it would have no impact.

21% 31% The potential provisions to be included in the bill were also widely popular. Here's a list of the provisions tested and how many respondents said they either "strongly" or "somewhat" supported their inclusion in the plan.

Increased housing options for low-income Americans: 70% support

Research on climate change: 63%

Extension of the child tax credit expansion: 62%

Free community college: 60%

Extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies: 59%

Widespread availability of electric-vehicle charging stations: 59%

Universal pre-K: 56%

Conversion of transportation sector to run on electric power: 52%

Reduced tuition at historically Black colleges and universities: 48%

Free tuition at historically Black colleges and universities: 38%

Overall, 57% of voters said they either strongly or somewhat approved of the job President Biden is doing.

A separate AP poll released Wednesday found 61% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance. In that same poll, Biden got a 5-point bounce from last month on his handling of the economy—60% now approve following passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Sign and send the petition to your members of Congress: Big, bold and green infrastructure package requires taxing the rich and corporations. We are counting on you to do so.

