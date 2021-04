Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 20:35 Hits: 5

The head of the European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that there is “no evidence” that would support restricting the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in any population, as Germany has now done amid concerns over rare blood clots in people who got the shot.

