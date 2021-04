Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 23:40 Hits: 8

The UN envoy on Myanmar implored the Security Council to take action Wednesday in the Asian nation’s escalating crisis, warning of the risk of civil war and an imminent “bloodbath” as the junta violently represses pro-democracy protests.

