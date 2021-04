Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 15:05 Hits: 6

In recent decades, economics has gone from defining itself as a set of questions to defining itself as a set of methods, all based on individuals making decisions. By doing so, it has undermined its own ability to make progress.

