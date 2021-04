Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 04:31 Hits: 7

At least four people have died, including a child, after a shooting at a two-story office building in Orange, California. A fifth person has been injured, while the suspect was hospitalized.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/california-several-dead-after-shooting-at-office-building/a-57070409?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf