Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 03:02 Hits: 8

Nine veteran Hong Kong activists face jail after they were convicted Thursday on unlawful assembly charges for their role in organising one of the biggest democracy protests to engulf the city in 2019.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210401-hong-kong-court-convicts-nine-pro-democracy-activists-over-2019-rally