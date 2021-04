Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance tells employees to stay grounded and focused as company expands in size and value

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 08:15 Hits: 12

ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming told employees to keep an ‘ordinary mind’ and make decisions without worrying about growth goals as the company moves closer to an IPO. ByteDance’s valuation has surpassed that of Coca-Cola as it searches for new areas of growth, including gaming and education, while challenges overseas continue. Read full story

