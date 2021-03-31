Matt Gaetz's legal predicament just keeps getting weirder, as Tucker Carlson found out the hard way

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 17:15 Hits: 6

Let's face it, there's just a lot going on with Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida these days. In the last 24 hours, bombshell news broke that Gaetz was under federal investigation for allegedly having sex with an underage girl—an inquiry that was initiated last year by Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr. But there's also a series of subplots.

Just before news of the probe surfaced on Tuesday, Axios reported that Gaetz might not seek reelection in 2022 as he eyed a position with the right-wing site Newsmax, which has become a chief competitor of Fox News. After the news of the investigation hit, Gaetz told Axios the allegations were "false" and that he and his family were victims of a $25 million extortion scheme that they had been working with federal officials to expose—a claim the FBI is reportedly exploring. Gaetz further said his father has been "wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction." Oh, also, the Justice Department's investigation into Gaetz includes potential sex trafficking related to him paying for the 17-year-old girl with whom he was allegedly having a relationship to travel across state lines with him—an illegal act that is readily prosecuted.

So as anyone can see, that was a lot of ground to cover when Gaetz appeared Tuesday night on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight to clear it all up. That went well.

In trying to explain away the allegation, Gaetz connected his own predicament to host Tucker Carlson personally—not once, but twice.

"I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act," Gaetz said without going into detail.

When Carlson asked Gaetz to explain the allegation against him, Gaetz said he only knew what he had read in the news. Then he offered, “Actually, you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her.” Gaetz further claimed the FBI tried to intimidate his friend into verifying his involvement in a "pay-for-play scheme."

Carlson quickly countered, “I don’t remember the woman you are speaking of or the context at all, honestly."

Gaetz later claimed, however, the woman in question was fictional. "The person doesn't exist, " he said, "I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old."

Oh, but Gaetz also clarified, “Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime.”

It’s fair to sum up the appearance by saying there were a lot of moving targets.

At the conclusion of the interview, Carlson told viewers, “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted," adding that he didn't think it "clarified much."

Nope. Sure didn't.

Matt Gaetz vows to Tucker Carlson he didn't "travel" with a 17-year-old, but his denial seems pretty specific and carefully worded pic.twitter.com/emGePJeVfV March 31, 2021

Gaetz again bizarrely implicates Tucker Carlson in his own personal peccadillo, then says, "providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you're dating who are of legal age is not a crime" pic.twitter.com/wD0hUmwGGN March 31, 2021

