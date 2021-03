Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 05:42 Hits: 5

Trans* people in Germany are subjected to a long, expensive assessment process to change their legal gender. Efforts to introduce a new self-determination law have been delayed — but activists say it is badly needed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-transgender-law-seen-as-archaic-degrading/a-56031861?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf